The San Francisco Giants (52-41) ride a five-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (8-7) for the Giants and Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.01 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

The 25-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.

Williamson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Williamson has put together six starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander allowed seven hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, July 9.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.36, a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

