On Monday, TJ Friedl (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .291.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 45 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has homered in six games this season (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with more than one RBI six times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .267 AVG .313 .346 OBP .384 .467 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 29/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings