Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Fraley -- .214 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Fraley has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (14.7%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 45.3% of his games this season, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.267
|AVG
|.274
|.329
|OBP
|.400
|.481
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|28
|29/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-8) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 1, the right-hander tossed three innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 4.44 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.189 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
