On Tuesday, Joey Votto (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .231.

Votto has gotten at least one hit in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with more than one hit five times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has had an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .176 AVG .290 .349 OBP .353 .471 SLG .742 4 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 11/6 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings