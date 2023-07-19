On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics (11-8) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-15). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Fever Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-2) 158 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-1.5) 157.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-2.5) 157.5 -145 +110 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-1.5) 157.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Fever have covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.
  • Washington has been favored by 1.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
  • Indiana is 11-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, seven out of the Mystics' 18 games have gone over the point total.
  • A total of 11 Fever games this season have gone over the point total.

