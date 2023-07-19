On Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, the Washington Mystics (11-8) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Indiana Fever (5-15). It airs at 11:30 AM ET on NBCS-DC and Monumental.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mystics matchup.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Fever have covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Washington has been favored by 1.5 points or more 14 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.

Indiana is 11-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, seven out of the Mystics' 18 games have gone over the point total.

A total of 11 Fever games this season have gone over the point total.

