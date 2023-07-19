The Washington Mystics (11-8) will host the Indiana Fever (5-15) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and Monumental

Fever vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 90 Fever 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-17.8)

Washington (-17.8) Computer Predicted Total: 162.1

Fever vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 12 wins in 19 games against the spread this year.

Indiana has played 19 games this season, and 11 of them have gone over the total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the WNBA on offense (82.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (86 points conceded).

Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.7) and second-best in rebounds conceded (33.2).

In 2023, the Fever are seventh in the league in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.3).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are ranked eighth in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

The Fever are the third-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.9%).

Indiana takes 27.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 72.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 80.1% are 2-pointers.

