Reds vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) and the San Francisco Giants (54-41) facing off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (4-7) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Reds have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Reds have won 15 out of the 24 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Cincinnati has won 18 of its 27 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.
- Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 469.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Corbin Burnes
|July 15
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Andrew Abbott vs Freddy Peralta
|July 16
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Ben Lively vs Adrian Houser
|July 18
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
|July 18
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 19
|Giants
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Zach Davies
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Wade Miley
