The Cincinnati Reds versus San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Joey Votto and Wilmer Flores.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 105 total home runs.

Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (469 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati's 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.444).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Ashcraft is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Ashcraft is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Brewers L 1-0 Home Graham Ashcraft Corbin Burnes 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants - Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.