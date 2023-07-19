How to Watch the Reds vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Cincinnati Reds versus San Francisco Giants game on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Joey Votto and Wilmer Flores.
Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 105 total home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage.
- The Reds have the 12th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (469 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 25 mark in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.
- Cincinnati's 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in baseball (1.444).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Ashcraft is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Ashcraft is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 1-0
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Corbin Burnes
|7/15/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Freddy Peralta
|7/16/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Logan Webb
|7/18/2023
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Ross Stripling
|7/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Alex Cobb
|7/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Tommy Henry
|7/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|7/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Zach Davies
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Wade Miley
