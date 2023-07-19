Jonathan India will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) on Wednesday, July 19, when they square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (54-41) at Great American Ball Park at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Reds vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (4-7, 5.95 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.11 ERA)

Reds vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.

The Reds have gone 18-9 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Reds went 1-2 across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 23-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake Fraley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Jonathan India 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

