Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Jonathan India and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .250/.335/.413 slash line on the year.

India has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.363/.466 so far this year.

Steer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a walk.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Stripling Stats

The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, Stripling has not yet earned a quality start.

Stripling has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 14 4.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Wade Stats

Wade has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .274/.405/.432 slash line so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

