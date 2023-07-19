Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Giants on July 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for LaMonte Wade Jr, Jonathan India and others are available in the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
India Stats
- India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .250/.335/.413 slash line on the year.
- India has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has collected 93 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.363/.466 so far this year.
- Steer heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a walk.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Ross Stripling Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Stripling Stats
- The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his ninth start of the season.
- In eight starts this season, Stripling has not yet earned a quality start.
- Stripling has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Stripling Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 14
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|3.2
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 17
|3.1
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with BetMGM.
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .274/.405/.432 slash line so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.