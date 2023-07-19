TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .286.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 46 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.2%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has had an RBI in 20 games this season (27.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .258 AVG .313 .333 OBP .384 .445 SLG .412 13 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 32/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings