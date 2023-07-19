TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .286.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 46 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (8.2%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has had an RBI in 20 games this season (27.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 26 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.258
|AVG
|.313
|.333
|OBP
|.384
|.445
|SLG
|.412
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|32/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.94 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stripling (0-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.11 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.