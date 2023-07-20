Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the NFL.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.
- Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.
- The Bengals had a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 on the road last season.
- Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson posted 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
