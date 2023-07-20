The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 472 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.439 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (4-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

In eight starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Abbott has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Home Andrew Abbott Freddy Peralta 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants - Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Wade Miley 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes

