Jonathan India is among the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Thursday (first pitch at 12:35 PM ET).

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

India Stats

India has recorded 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.335/.413 on the season.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cobb Stats

The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 15 6.0 4 1 1 5 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0 at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1

