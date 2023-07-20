Rory McIlroy (+700 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 The Open Championship ($16.5M purse), taking place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club from July 20-23.

The Open Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 1:35 AM ET

1:35 AM ET Venue: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 71/7,383 yards

The Open Championship Best Odds to Win

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET

9:59 AM ET Odds to Win: +700

McIlroy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Genesis Scottish Open 1st -15 0 64-66-67-68 Travelers Championship 7th -18 5 68-64-66-64 U.S. Open 2nd -9 192 65-67-69-70

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 4:47 AM ET

4:47 AM ET Odds to Win: +900

Scheffler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Genesis Scottish Open 3rd -10 5 68-65-67-70 Travelers Championship 4th -19 4 63-70-63-65 U.S. Open 3rd -7 194 67-68-68-70

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 9:59 AM ET

9:59 AM ET Odds to Win: +1200

Rahm Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Travelers Championship MC -2 - 67-71 U.S. Open 10th -3 198 69-73-70-65 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 70-70-74-74

The Open Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Jon Rahm +1200 Cameron Smith +1600 Cameron Smith +1600 Brooks Koepka +1800 Brooks Koepka +1800 Viktor Hovland +2000 Rickie Fowler +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000 Rickie Fowler +2000 Jordan Spieth +2000

