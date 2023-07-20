Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Giants.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .280 with four doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (12.5%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this season (nine of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season (17 of 48), with two or more runs four times (8.3%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.209
|AVG
|.354
|.312
|OBP
|.447
|.433
|SLG
|.585
|5
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|29/10
|K/BB
|12/11
|5
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .272 against him.
