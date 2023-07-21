Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 16 of the 25 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 9-7 (56.2%).

The Reds have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has played in 97 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-42-1).

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-26 27-20 20-22 32-24 34-34 18-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.