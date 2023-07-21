The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson ready for the first of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in baseball with 107 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds are 12th in the majors with a .253 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 8 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (477 total runs).

The Reds rank third in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out nine times per game to rank 24th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.76).

The Reds average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.428).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Ben Lively (4-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Lively is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Lively has seven starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 11 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta

