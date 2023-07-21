Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .185 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .252.

In 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 36 of 90 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .248 AVG .256 .327 OBP .342 .373 SLG .366 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 41/17 K/BB 55/19 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings