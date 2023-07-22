Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is batting .269 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Fraley has an RBI in 35 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.274
|.327
|OBP
|.400
|.490
|SLG
|.453
|16
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|28
|30/10
|K/BB
|19/22
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.