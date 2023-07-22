The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is batting .269 with 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.8% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Fraley has an RBI in 35 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (32.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .266 AVG .274 .327 OBP .400 .490 SLG .453 16 XBH 9 8 HR 5 28 RBI 28 30/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings