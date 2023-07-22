Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jonathan India, who is 2-for-4 in his most recent game, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks at 4:10 PM ET on July 22.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has an OPS of .757, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- India will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 69.4% of his 98 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- India has picked up an RBI in 32 games this year (32.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.2%).
- In 53 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|47
|.293
|AVG
|.219
|.380
|OBP
|.300
|.467
|SLG
|.370
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|39/20
|K/BB
|46/17
|7
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.