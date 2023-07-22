Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 22. Will Benson brings a hot bat into the contest (.452 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 4:10 PM.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .292.
- Benson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.0% of his games this season, Benson has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.236
|AVG
|.354
|.353
|OBP
|.447
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|30/13
|K/BB
|12/11
|6
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.2 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.