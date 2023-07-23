Joey Votto -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the hill, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .186 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (26.9%), leaving the park in 7.8% of his chances at the plate.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 8 .127 AVG .290 .294 OBP .353 .364 SLG .742 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

