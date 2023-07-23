Luke Maile -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Giants.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

José Ruiz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .232 with seven doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Maile has picked up a hit in 17 of 39 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Maile has driven home a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 10 games this season (25.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .197 AVG .289 .246 OBP .341 .311 SLG .605 3 XBH 8 2 HR 2 6 RBI 7 20/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings