Sunday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.

The probable starters are Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds and Jose Ruiz (3-1) for the Diamondbacks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Reds have a record of 2-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

This season Cincinnati has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Reds have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 490 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule