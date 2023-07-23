Reds vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 23.
The probable starters are Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds and Jose Ruiz (3-1) for the Diamondbacks.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Reds have a record of 2-2.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- This season, the Reds have been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
- This season Cincinnati has won 21 of its 30 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 490 total runs this season.
- The Reds' 4.75 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 19
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
