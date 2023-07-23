Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds head into the final of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -110. The over/under for the contest has been set at 11 runs.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 11 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have compiled a 17-9 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.4% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 21-9 record (winning 70% of its games).

The Reds have a 52.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-43-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 27-20 21-22 33-24 35-34 19-12

