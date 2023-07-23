When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45) square off against the Cincinnati Reds (54-46) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 23 at 1:40 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he currently has 29).

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks -110 moneyline odds. The total is 11 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Jose Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 17, or 65.4%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 21-9 (70%).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Reds have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 25 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.