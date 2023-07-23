Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Diamondbacks on July 23, 2023
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.
Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .253/.339/.414 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 96 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 29 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .284/.362/.544 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (102 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .287/.362/.514 so far this year.
- Marte takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 18
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|3
|5
|0
