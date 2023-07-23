The Cincinnati Reds (54-46) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-45), at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The Reds will call on Luke Weaver (2-2) against the Diamondbacks and Jose Ruiz (3-1).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.22 ERA) vs Ruiz - ARI (3-1, 5.48 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Reds' Weaver (2-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 7.22, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.632.

He has earned a quality start one time in 16 starts this season.

Weaver has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Ruiz

Ruiz starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 37 appearances so far.

In his 37 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings.

José Ruiz vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 490 total runs this season, making them MLB's eighth-ranked scoring offense on the season so far. As a team they have a .253 batting average while hitting 111 home runs (16th in the league).

