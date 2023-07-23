TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TJ Friedl -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .287.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 65th in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (49 of 77), with multiple hits 24 times (31.2%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (9.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Friedl has driven in a run in 21 games this season (27.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (35.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.313
|.331
|OBP
|.384
|.468
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Ruiz will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 37 times this season.
- He has a 5.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .278 against him over his 37 appearances this season.
