On Monday, Jake Fraley (.563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Fraley has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.0%, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish).

Fraley has an RBI in 37 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 27 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 35 .265 AVG .274 .323 OBP .400 .503 SLG .453 18 XBH 9 9 HR 5 31 RBI 28 31/10 K/BB 19/22 7 SB 9

Brewers Pitching Rankings