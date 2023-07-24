The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks while batting .251.

In 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%) India has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.0% of his games this year, India has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 53 of 100 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .284 AVG .219 .375 OBP .300 .453 SLG .370 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 41/22 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings