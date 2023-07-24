Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 99 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 97), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has driven home a run in 37 games this season (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .289 AVG .264 .382 OBP .343 .461 SLG .461 16 XBH 20 7 HR 7 29 RBI 26 37/24 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

