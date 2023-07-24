The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .290 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Friedl has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (32.1%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has had an RBI in 21 games this year (26.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .269 AVG .313 .335 OBP .384 .469 SLG .412 16 XBH 9 5 HR 2 22 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

