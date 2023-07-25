At +900, the Cincinnati Bengals sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

The Bengals posted a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow threw for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

Logan Wilson had one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of July 25 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.