Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-47) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (9-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (5-2).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have won in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule