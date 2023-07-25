Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-47) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.
The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (9-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (5-2).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have won in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
