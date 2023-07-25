Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) and Cincinnati Reds (55-47) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes (9-5) versus the Reds and Andrew Abbott (5-2).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
  • The Reds have won in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 20 Giants W 5-1 Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
July 22 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
July 23 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
July 24 @ Brewers L 3-2 Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
July 25 @ Brewers - Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
July 26 @ Brewers - Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
July 28 @ Dodgers - Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
July 29 @ Dodgers - Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
July 30 @ Dodgers - Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
July 31 @ Cubs - Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman

