Andrew Abbott takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at American Family Field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Cincinnati is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 499 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Abbott (5-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while allowing one hit.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Abbott has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman

