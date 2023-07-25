Reds vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 25
Corbin Burnes will attempt to collect his 10th win of the season when his Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) host the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Burnes (9-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (5-2) will take the ball for the Reds.
Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott
- The Reds will send Abbott (5-2) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .170 to opposing batters.
- Abbott is looking to register his third straight quality start in this game.
- Abbott will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Andrew Abbott vs. Brewers
- He will take the hill against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 767 total hits (on a .231 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .375 (28th in the league) with 105 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).
- Head-to-head against the Brewers this season, Abbott has thrown 16 1/3 innings, giving up eight earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 15.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers' Burnes (9-5) will make his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.49 and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .198 in 20 games this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to three.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Corbin Burnes vs. Reds
- The Reds have scored 499 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They have 873 hits, 11th in baseball, with 114 home runs (16th in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Reds three times this season, allowing them to go 7-for-60 with two home runs and five RBI in 18 innings.
