Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on July 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .287 with seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 27 of 52 games this season (51.9%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).

In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 21.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 25 .227 AVG .353 .341 OBP .443 .467 SLG .574 8 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 32/13 K/BB 13/11 6 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings