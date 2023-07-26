Freddy Peralta will take the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) on Wednesday, July 26 against the Cincinnati Reds (56-47), who will answer with Ben Lively. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +120 moneyline odds.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Reds and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 12-11 (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 21-20 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Will Benson 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290) Jonathan India 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+280) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.