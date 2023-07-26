The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) meet on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-5) will get the nod for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Lively has collected one quality start this season.

Lively is trying to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

He will take the hill against a Brewers team that is hitting .232 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 106 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).

Lively has a 3.78 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP against the Brewers this season in 16 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .210 batting average over three appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.272 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 49th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

Freddy Peralta vs. Reds

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 115 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 in six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.