TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .282.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.0%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.269
|AVG
|.295
|.335
|OBP
|.368
|.469
|SLG
|.388
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Peralta (6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 49th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
