Tyler Stephenson -- with an on-base percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, 111 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .255.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 58 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.5%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

In 40.9% of his games this season (38 of 93), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .245 AVG .263 .326 OBP .347 .365 SLG .371 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings