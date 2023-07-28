China will face Haiti in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 28 at 7:00 AM ET. In their Group D openers, China fell to Denmark and Haiti also lost to England.

For this group-stage game, China is -156 to win and Haiti is +443, with the draw at +272. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

Bet on the result of China vs. Haiti at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China vs. Haiti Game Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

Coopers Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 China Moneyline: -156

-156 Haiti Moneyline: +443

China vs. Haiti World Cup Betting Insights

The teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.

These teams together allow two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.

China has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.

China has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter.

Haiti lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Haiti has played as an underdog of +443 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Take your pick for China vs. Haiti on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

China vs. Haiti Recent Performance

China went 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring nine goals and giving up six. This year, its record is 0-2-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, eight allowed).

China lost on July 22 against Denmark by a final score of 1-0. China took three fewer shots in the game, eight compared to Denmark's 11.

China failed to score, but Wang Shuang led the club with three shots.

Haiti was 0-0-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring zero goals and giving up 12. This year, its record is 0-0-4 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, seven allowed).

Last time out on July 22 versus England, Haiti endured a 1-0 loss, and was outshot 19 to six.

Roselord Borgella had a team-leading two shots in the squad's scoreless effort.

China Roster

Name Age Number Club Zhu Yu 26 1 - Mengwen Li 28 2 - Jiaxing Dou 23 3 - LinLin Wang 22 4 - Wu Haiyan 30 5 - Xin Zhang 31 6 - Wang Shuang 28 7 - Yao Wei 25 8 - Mengyu Shen 21 9 - Zhang Rui 34 10 - Wang Shanshan 33 11 - Xu Huan 24 12 - Lina Yang 29 13 - Lou Jiahui 32 14 - Qiaozhu Chen 23 15 - Lingwei Yao 27 16 - Wu Cheng Shu 26 17 - Jiali Tang 28 18 - Linyan Zhang 22 19 - Yuyi Xiao 27 20 - Gu Yasha 32 21 - Hongyan Pan 18 22 - Chen Gao 31 23 -

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Haiti Roster

Name Age Number Club Kerly Theus 24 1 - Chelsea Surpris 26 2 - Jennyfer Limage 25 3 - Tabita Joseph 19 4 - Maudeline Moryl 20 5 - Melchie Dumornay 19 6 - Batcheba Louis 26 7 - Danielle Etienne 22 8 - Sherly Jeudy 24 9 - Nerilia Mondesir 24 10 - Roseline Eloissaint 24 11 - Nahomie Ambroise 19 12 - Betina Petit-Frere 19 13 - Estericove Joseph 20 14 - Darlina Joseph 19 15 - Milan Pierre Jerome 21 16 - Shwendesky Joseph 25 17 - Noa Ganthier 20 18 - Dayana Pierre-Louis 19 19 - Kethna Louis 26 20 - Ruthny Mathurin 22 21 - Roselord Borgella 30 22 - Lara-Sophia Larco 20 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.