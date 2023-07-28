2023 Amundi Evian Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Paula Reto is the current leader (+50000) at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship after one round of play.
Amundi Evian Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 1:15 AM ET
- Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club
- Location: Évian-les-Bains, France
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards
Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 2:27 AM ET
- Current Rank: 50th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|4
|2
|50th
Nelly Korda
- Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET
- Current Rank: 35th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Korda Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|3
|2
|35th
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 3:03 AM ET
- Current Rank: 50th (E)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|71
|E
|2
|0
|50th
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 7:27 AM ET
- Current Rank: 19th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|6
|4
|19th
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 7:03 AM ET
- Current Rank: 35th (-1)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|4
|3
|35th
Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Ayaka Furue
|19th (-2)
|+2000
|Linn Grant
|19th (-2)
|+2000
|Atthaya Thitikul
|19th (-2)
|+2200
|Minjee Lee
|19th (-2)
|+2200
|Leona Maguire
|35th (-1)
|+2200
|Nasa Hataoka
|35th (-1)
|+2500
|Jiyai Shin
|64th (+1)
|+2800
|Charley Hull
|119th (+6)
|+2800
|Carlota Ciganda
|98th (+3)
|+3300
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|19th (-2)
|+3500
