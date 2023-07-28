On Friday, Jake Fraley (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Fraley has driven in a run in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .265 AVG .263 .323 OBP .380 .503 SLG .424 18 XBH 9 9 HR 5 31 RBI 28 31/10 K/BB 22/22 7 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings