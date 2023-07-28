MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Friday, July 28
As we head into Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each game. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Angels (Lucas Giolito) against the Blue Jays (Kevin Gausman).
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for July 28.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Reese Olson (1-4) to the mound as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (5-3) when the clubs meet Friday.
|DET: Olson
|MIA: Garrett
|10 (43.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (100 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|4.32
|9.3
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Tigers at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (9-2) to the mound as they take on the Orioles, who will look to Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) when the teams play on Friday.
|NYY: Cole
|BAL: Rodriguez
|21 (129.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (56 IP)
|2.78
|ERA
|6.91
|10.0
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles
- NYY Odds to Win: -125
- BAL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Yankees at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-5) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Mitch Keller (9-6) for the game between the teams Friday.
|PHI: Wheeler
|PIT: Keller
|20 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (128 IP)
|3.80
|ERA
|4.01
|10.2
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Giolito (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (7-5) when the teams meet Friday.
|LAA: Giolito
|TOR: Gausman
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (121.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.18
|-
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- LAA Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Touki Toussaint (0-3) when the clubs play on Friday.
|CLE: Curry
|CHW: Toussaint
|26 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (31 IP)
|2.98
|ERA
|4.06
|6.3
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: Apple TV+ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send MacKenzie Gore (6-7) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will counter with Max Scherzer (8-4) for the game between the clubs on Friday.
|WSH: Gore
|NYM: Scherzer
|20 (101 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (100.2 IP)
|4.37
|ERA
|4.20
|10.9
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -190
- WSH Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the bump as they play the Braves, who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos (4-4) when the teams meet Friday.
|MIL: Houser
|ATL: Chirinos
|13 (63 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (62.2 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|4.02
|7.0
|K/9
|4.5
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -175
- MIL Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Brewers at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSE (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound as they face the Royals, who will look to Brady Singer (6-8) when the teams play Friday.
|MIN: Gray
|KC: Singer
|20 (111.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (108.2 IP)
|3.07
|ERA
|5.55
|8.9
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals
- MIN Odds to Win: -165
- KC Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Twins at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier (7-2) when the teams face off on Friday.
|TB: McClanahan
|HOU: Javier
|19 (106 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (102 IP)
|2.89
|ERA
|4.32
|9.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- HOU Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rays at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (6-8) when the teams play Friday.
|CHC: TBD
|STL: Montgomery
|-
|Games/IP
|20 (115 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.37
|-
|K/9
|8.2
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-7) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland (4-10) when the teams meet on Friday.
|OAK: Sears
|COL: Freeland
|20 (111.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (103 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|4.72
|8.1
|K/9
|5.5
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -125
- OAK Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 11 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Athletics at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (8-5) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (5-3) when the teams play on Friday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|ARI: Henry
|20 (118.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (83 IP)
|3.88
|ERA
|4.01
|8.8
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks
- SEA Odds to Win: -130
- ARI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-3) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Joe Musgrove (9-3) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.
|TEX: Dunning
|SD: Musgrove
|22 (102 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (91.1 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|3.25
|5.6
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -165
- TEX Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (2-2) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will give the start to Bobby Miller (6-1) when the clubs meet Friday.
|CIN: Williamson
|LAD: Miller
|12 (58.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (54.2 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|4.28
|7.1
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -225
- CIN Odds to Win: +185
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (4-5) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (8-8) when the clubs face off on Friday.
|BOS: Crawford
|SF: Webb
|19 (71.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (134.1 IP)
|3.91
|ERA
|3.68
|8.7
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -145
- BOS Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Red Sox at Giants
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.