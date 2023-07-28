The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) and Cincinnati Reds (56-48) clash on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will call on Bobby Miller (6-1) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson (2-2).

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Location: Los Angeles, California
Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-1, 4.28 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.

Williamson is trying to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Williamson will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brandon Williamson vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and ranks second in home runs hit (166) in all of MLB. They have a collective .248 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 853 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 570 runs.

Williamson has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (6-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Miller has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

