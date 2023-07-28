On Friday, Spencer Steer (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 100 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Steer has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has an RBI in 37 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 49 .289 AVG .259 .382 OBP .340 .461 SLG .449 16 XBH 20 7 HR 7 29 RBI 26 37/24 K/BB 44/20 7 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings