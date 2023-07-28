TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .285.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- In 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season (29 of 81), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.269
|AVG
|.301
|.335
|OBP
|.371
|.469
|SLG
|.399
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/13
|7
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Dodgers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (6-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
